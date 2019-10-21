Game balls

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback: Tied a career high with four TD passes (to four different receivers) and threw for a season-high 337 yards with no turnovers.

Vikings offensive line: No sacks, no penalties, 503 yards of offense. Four TD drives of 70-plus yards, including a 15-play, 97-yard march in the second quarter that chewed off 7:19.

Marvin Jones, Lions receiver: Until Sunday no opposing player had ever had four receiving touchdowns in one game against the Vikings. Had a team-high 10 catches.