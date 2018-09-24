The Vikings’ 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday afternoon was historically bad. In fact, it was the NFL’s worst upset loss since Dec. 3, 1995.

You read that right. The Vikings opened as 16 ½-point favorites against the previously winless Bills, who had been outscored by a combined 78-23 in two losses this season.

NFL teams favored by that much entering a regular season game were a combined 34-0 since late in the 1995 season, when the reigning Super Bowl-champion Dallas Cowboys, as 17-point favorites, were upset by the Washington Redskins, according to Pro Football Reference.

The previous four upsets of 16 ½-point favorites all came by one score, so the Vikings’ 21-point loss is by far the biggest drubbing of a heavy favorite since 1978, when Pro Football Reference notes the first such lopsided NFL favorite.

“As far as getting punched in the mouth,” running back Latavius Murray said, “it’s right up there for the worst there is for me.”

Griffen misses game for ‘personal matter’

Defensive end Everson Griffen was not at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as he deals with a “personal matter,” according to coach Mike Zimmer. The 30-year-old Griffen had already been ruled out of the game due to a knee injury that the Vikings say kept him from practicing all week. It was just Griffen’s third missed start since he became a starter in 2014.

“He’s having a personal matter and I’m going to leave it at that,” Zimmer said.

Defensive ‘miscommunication’

For the third straight week, an opposing tight end had a big play against the Vikings. Zimmer called Bills tight end Jason Croom’s 26-yard touchdown catch and run a “miscommunication” as linebacker Eric Kendricks was among the Vikings defenders trailing the play.

“Just things happen. Offenses scheme for us, we game plan for them,” Kendricks said. “It’s about the adjustments you make. We have to communicate better on defense.”

Boone led, with 11 rushing yards

With Dalvin Cook out due to a hamstring injury, rookie running back Mike Boone suited up for his first NFL game and led the Vikings — with 11 rushing yards. The Vikings called just four running plays in a game where they trailed 17-0 by the end of the first quarter. Boone became the first undrafted rookie since Jeff Womack in 1987 to lead the Vikings in rushing yards.

“It’s one of those things where the game got out of hand quickly,” fullback C.J. Ham said. “We definitely then had to lean on the pass a little more.”

Waynes to get MRI on ankle

Cornerback Trae Waynes nearly came up with an interception off Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Waynes injured his right ankle on the play. He was ruled out for the game. Waynes will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to Zimmer.

Green inducted into Ring of Honor

Former Vikings coach Dennis Green was inducted as the 24th member of the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday, his name unveiled just below sections 346 and 347 near the pivoting glass doors of U.S. Bank Stadium. Green’s son, Zach, sounded the Gjallarhorn before kickoff against the Bills.