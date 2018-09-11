After beating San Francisco in the opener, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and his players know that their next challenge will be even bigger: The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Here are some of their thoughts on the Packers, as well as a look at some of the things that worked against the 49ers.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (03:47): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference that the Packers will present a challenge in game two due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers strong playing abilities. He shared his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousin's performance against San Francisco and confirmed that offensive tackle Aviante Collins will be out for the rest of the season. Video (03:47): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference that the Packers will present a challenge in game two due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers strong playing abilities. He shared his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousin's performance against San Francisco and confirmed that offensive tackle Aviante Collins will be out for the rest of the season.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (01:47): Vikings offensive tackle Tom Compton talked to media about the team's win against San Francisco and how they can't take the Packers for granted in game two. Video (01:47): Vikings offensive tackle Tom Compton talked to media about the team's win against San Francisco and how they can't take the Packers for granted in game two.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (02:35): After his first game with the Vikings, center Brett Jones said the communication among the offensive line was good, but there are a few things they can work on. Now that Pat Elflein is back practicing, Jones is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do if Elflein resumes his role at center. Video (02:35): After his first game with the Vikings, center Brett Jones said the communication among the offensive line was good, but there are a few things they can work on. Now that Pat Elflein is back practicing, Jones is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do if Elflein resumes his role at center.