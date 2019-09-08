The Vikings received big performances from players on offense and defense in their season-opening victory. Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr and others shared their postgame thoughts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Jags lose Foles with broken collarbone; Chiefs' Hill hurt
The Jacksonville Jaguars' hopes for stability at quarterback didn't even last one quarter.Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and…
Vikings
After big contract for Jones, rough opener for Falcons
For Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons, there will be many games in their future together when the two-time All-Pro takes over and leads the team to victory.
Twins
Abreu, Mendick homer as White Sox beat Angels 5-1
With AL batting leader Tim Anderson getting a day off, rookie Danny Mendick took advantage of a chance to fill in at shortstop.
Vikings
Cook, Harris spark Vikings to 28-12 victory over Atlanta
Dalvin Cook scored a pair of touchdowns in a new-look offense and Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead the defense to a 28-12 victory over Atlanta.
Lynx
Delle Donne helps Mystics win 26th game of season
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, making WNBA history along the way, and the regular-season champion Washington Mystics raced past the Chicago Sky 100-86 on Sunday.