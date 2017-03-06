Chad Greenway says his work isn’t done in Minnesota, but his stalwart playing career has come to an end.

Greenway, one of the most durable and productive defenders in Vikings history, was a leading tackler in purple during a decade that boasted five top-10 defenses. His sure tackling on the field mirrored his constant presence as a community leader off of it.

The 34-year-old Greenway will officially announce his retirement Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowler and team captain walks away ranking fourth among the Vikings’ all-time leading tacklers, trailing only Scott Studwell, Matt Blair and Jeff Siemon.

“Chad is a true professional,” head coach Mike Zimmer said after the season finale. “He’s a leader in the community, a leader on the field. He’s a tremendous competitor. He’s a guy that truly will always be one of my best guys.”

Drafted in the first round (17th overall) in 2006, Greenway rebounded from a torn anterior cruciate ligament during his first preseason game to become one of the franchise’s iron men. He played in 161 of the next 165 games in the 10 seasons after his rookie year.

His six straight seasons as the Vikings’ leading tackler tied Studwell for most in franchise history — and spanned two head coaches and three defensive coordinators. To get the sixth consecutive year, Greenway played through a fractured wrist for much of the 2013 season.

To go along with his 1,330 career tackles, by the Vikings’ count, Greenway also chipped in 19 sacks, 11 interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — and eight forced fumbles.

A handful of injuries, including a trio of fractured ribs, during the 2014 season forced Greenway to miss his only game action over a 10-year stretch. A lessened role the past two seasons helped Greenway stay healthy even as the Vikings relied on him when the young duo of Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks needed relief.

That’s left his body feeling all right, Greenway said. So he’s walking out, not limping.

“I feel really good,” Greenway said after the season finale. “You talk to somebody and they say, ‘You play until the wheels fall off, until they won’t let you on the field anymore.’ Some people say, ‘Sign you for a minimum, you keep playing on the way out.’ I’ve had people say, ‘Hey, get out of this game on your own terms.’

“And I’m going to decide my own way what I’m going to do. I’ve done that my whole career.”

Greenway will continue to set an example off the field as the Vikings’ four-time nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year honor in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. His generous efforts in the community were further recognized with the NFLPA’s Byron “Whizzer” White Award in 2015.

He twice took pay cuts toward the end of his career to remain in Minnesota, where the Mount Vernon, S.D. native has raised four children with his wife, Jennifer, and established a handful of charitable endeavors to aid sick children and their families through his Lead The Way Foundation.

“I think one of the benefits that I have is I will remain in the Twin Cities,” Greenway said. “There are so many people and relationships that are within the organization that I cherish and hold dear and will continue to have.”