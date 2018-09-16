GREEN BAY - The Star Tribune sports team is live at Lambeau Field. Follow startribune.com and buy an actual paper to read me, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, Mark Craig and Chip Scoggins and see photos from our team, which includes the great Carlos Gonzalez.

Last week, I picked the Vikings to win, 25-16. Missed by a point. This repersents my high water mark for the season; every subsequent pick will be a disappointment.

Today's stupid pick:

Vikings 26, Packers 13.

Now, if Aaron Rodgers plays the whole game and plays well, the Packers will score more than 13 points. And if Rodgers gets knocked out on the first play ahd the Packers can control the ball, the Vikings will score more than 26. This is a median pick, based on the assumption that Rodgers will play but not be himself, and will be no match for the Vikings' defense while playing on one healthy leg.

The Vikings are remarkably healthy. The Packers' franchise player probably shouldn't be playing. Vikings win easy.

