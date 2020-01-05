– Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard touchdown pass in overtime as the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff game Sunday at the Superdome.

The third down score was set up by a 43-yard pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen to the Saints’ 2. The Vikings drove 75 yards in four minutes, 15 seconds after taking the kickoff in overtime.

The Vikings, who blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead, will play San Francisco on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. in the second round.

Cousins was 19 of 31 for 242 yards, finding Thielen seven times for 129 yards.

“Total team win,” said Cousins after his first playoff victory. “For our defense to hold that offense to 20 points, that was the key.

“The Saints are the real deal. This was a tough environment.”

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph caught the winning touchdown over New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams in overtime.

The Fox broadcast showed the inside of the joyous Vikings locker room where Cousins yelled, “I got three words for you — you like that?”

The winning touchdown came when Rudolph was split left against Saints cornerback P.J. Williams as the Saints came with a heavy blitz. Cousins lobbed the ball to the left corner of the end zone and the 6-6 Rudolph pushed away from Williams and grabbed the pass high above his head. There was no official replay to determine offensive pass interference.

“When I saw the referees leaving, I was leaving,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings were seven point underdogs in the game, although Zimmer guaranteed a victory beforehand.

“We wanted to go win. I told a bunch of defensive guys, ‘We’re not leaving nothing in the bag,’” he said afterward.

Dalvin Cook’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter put the Vikings ahead 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

But early in the fourth quarter Saints quarterback Drew Brees found backup quarterback Taysom Hill for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to three with 10:37 left.

The Vikings were forced to punt on their next possession and the Saints took over at the Minnesota 29. Thanks to the running of Hill, the Saints moved into field goal range, but Danielle Hunter beat Saints All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk and reached Brees for a strip sack. Jalyn Holmes recovered the fumble and gave the Vikings a chance to put the Saints away. Instead, Minnesota called a run play that nearly courted disaster.

Cousins’ pitch to Cook had initially resulted in a fumble the Saints recovered for a go-ahead touchdown that sent the Superdome into a frenzy. Officials ruled Cook’s knee was down before he fumbled, but the play lost seven yards, and the Vikings went to Cook again on second down, for a run that lost two yards. Cameron Jordan sacked Kirk Cousins on third down, forcing a punt that gave New Orleans one more shot.

They drove to the 31 and Wil Lutz kicked a 49-yard field goal to tie it 20-20 and force overtime.

The Vikings’ 13-10 lead at halftime came courtesy of 103 rushing and receiving yards from Cook, while Minnesota’s pass rush kept Brees from finding any time to work downfield. The Vikings moved Hunter and Everson Griffen into the middle of their defensive line on early third downs, where Griffen whipped Saints guard Andrus Peat and Stephen Weatherly and Ifeadi Odenigbo rushed from defensive end positions.

Brees threw for just 63 yards in the first half, hitting 8 of his 12 attempts and throwing an interception on an ill-advised attempt to get the ball to Michael Thomas downfield. The Saints went back to a play they used on Sunday night against the Vikings last year to set up their lone first-half touchdown.

They put Hill at quarterback, drawing the Vikings’ defense toward the line of scrimmage in anticipation of a run before Hill threw deep for Deonte Harris. The cornerback beat Xavier Rhodes with a double move, while Harrison Smith arrived a split-second too late from his shallow zone to break up the pass. It counted for 50 yards, and Hill threw a block on Alvin Kamara’s ensuing touchdown for a 10-3 lead.

The Vikings seemed poised to tie the game, driving to the Saints’ 1, but stalled on downs and Dan Bailey kicked a 21-yarder, cutting the lead to 10-6.

Then Anthony Harris turned the tide by intercepting Brees on a long pass attempt for Deonte Harris, returning it 30 yards to the Saints’ 45 with two minutes left. The Vikings drove for Cook’s 5-yard touchdown with 27 seconds remaining.

New Orleans had a chance to tie heading into the locker rooms after Deonte Harris returned the kickoff 54 yards to the Vikings’ 45. Brees hit Thomas with a 20-yarder to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt for Lutz, but he missed it wide right as the second quarter ended.

New Orleans got an early break when Thielen fumbled the ball away on his team’s first possession and Bell recovered at the 37. The Saints settled for a 29-yard field goal from Lutz. The Vikings quickly tied it on a 43-yard field goal from Dan Bailey.

New Orleans beat the Vikings in overtime in the NFC title game following the 2009 season and went on to win the Super Bowl.