Training camp 2019
Where: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan
When: Rookies and select players report Tuesday, with the remaining players reporting Friday.
Practices: Rookie practices are Tuesday-Thursday, and the first full-team practice is Friday.
To watch: Full-team practices through Aug. 16 are open to fans, who are required to reserve tickets at vikings.com/trainingcamp
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Adrianza, Kepler supply clutch ninth-inning hits as Twins edge A's 7-6
Two-run ninth provides Twins a measure of relief
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Oakland game recap
The Twins' Max Kepler went 3-for-6 with four RBI, including a game-winning single in the ninth inning against the Athletics.
Golf
Lowry wins British Open in celebrated return to Emerald Isle
The outcome was never in doubt to just about everyone but Shane Lowry.
Sports
3-time Grand Slam doubles winner Peter McNamara dies at 64
Peter McNamara, who won three Grand Slam doubles titles with fellow Australian Paul McNamee and reached a career-high No. 7 in singles, has died. He was 64.
Golf
Madsen wins MGA State Open
Brady Madsen shot a 5-under 67 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove and won the MGA State Open Championship on Sunday.