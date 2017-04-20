The Vikings open the 2017 season at home on “Monday Night Football.”

The NFL’s regular season schedule will be released tonight at 7 p.m. CT, but a source confirmed this afternoon that the Vikings will host the Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. The NFC showdown will be the first half of the NFL’s opening Monday night doubleheader, broadcast on ESPN.

The last time the Vikings kicked off a season at home was in 2012. And this will be just the second time in the past decade they open in Minnesota.

And, in case you are wondering, the Vikings for the second straight year will host the Bears in the season finale, according to Chicago Tribune.

In addition to their NFC North rivals, the Vikings will play the NFC South and the AFC North this season, along with the Panthers and Rams.

We’ll see if their Monday night opener against the Saints goes better than in 2015, when the 49ers trucked Mike Zimmer’s Vikings on a Monday night.