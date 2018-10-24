EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.
Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field in almost six weeks. He was scheduled to speak with reporters afterward.
Coach Mike Zimmer said the team will evaluate Griffen at the end of the week before determining whether he'll suit up against the Saints on Sunday night. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen's place at right end for the past five games.
