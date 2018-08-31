Ten_FG Succop 24, 2:00.

Min_FG Carlson 39, 1:55.

Min_FG Carlson 22, 7:05.

Min_Zylstra 24 pass from Sloter (Carlson kick), 7:18.

A_61,455.

RUSHING_Minnesota, Boone 15-56, McCrary 9-18, Sloter 4-14, Thomas 4-12, Siemian 1-(minus 1), Pujals 2-(minus 3). Tennessee, Dawkins 17-53, Wadley 4-16, Fluellen 2-5.

PASSING_Minnesota, Siemian 6-11-0-55, Sloter 11-15-0-130, Pujals 1-1-0-8. Tennessee, Falk 13-24-0-114.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Zylstra 4-54, Bell 4-32, Boone 2-53, Wieneke 2-20, Thomas 2-15, Badet 2-13, Robertson 1-5, T.Conklin 1-1. Tennessee, Batson 4-46, Shippen 2-23, Burnett 2-16, Wadley 2-1, Semisch 1-12, Firkser 1-12, Fluellen 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.