MANKATO — Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday after his physical, the team announced.

That was the next step for the Vikings and Bridgewater as the move allows for the possibility of him moving to the reserve PUP list during the regular season, freeing up a potential to-return designation on injured reserve.

Bridgewater was among the veterans arriving to camp Wednesday before the first practice on Thursday. He has not practiced in 11 months since suffering his devastating knee injury that included dislocation and several torn ligaments.

We’ll hear from Bridgewater himself for the first time Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m., when he’s scheduled for his first press conference since the injury.