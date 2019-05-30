Here are some observations from the Vikings' fifth Organized Team Activity session, the second open to reporters this spring.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill returned to the starting lineup this week after missing the start of OTAs because of an undisclosed injury. The Vikings now have their starting offensive line intact (you can knock on wood, if you like) for practices without pads which, for offensive linemen, focus more on fundamentals and carrying out the new playbook while communicating with new right guard Josh Kline.

The importance of this can't be overstated for a Vikings offensive line that struggled mightily with defensive line twists last season.

Swing tackle Rashod Hill returned to right tackle with the second-team offense, matched with right guard Danny Isidora, center Brett Jones, left guard Dakota Dozier and left tackle Aviante Collins. Rookies Dru Samia and Oli Udoh remained with the third-team offense.

ANDREW KRAMMER