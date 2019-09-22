Vikings players react to Sunday's victory over the Raiders, in which the running game played such a major role that even Adam Thielen ran for a score.
 

VideoVideo (03:31): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen scored his first rushing touchdown in Minnesota's 34-14 win over Oakland, giving credit to the run game for helping them in Week 3.

VideoVideo (03:57): Vikings running back Dalvin Cook believes he's just scratching the surface of his running game, but knows he wouldn't have the success he's had this season without the players he says make him want to work hard for it.

VideoVideo (01:39): Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes returned for his first game against Oakland after recovering from a knee injury last season.

VideoVideo (01:54): Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says the team takes pride in its running game, which proved to be successful yet again in their win over Oakland.