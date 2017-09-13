StarTribune

Vikings at Steelers: Key matchups, analysis

The Vikings are coming off an impressive 29-19 home win over the New Orleans Saints. The question now is whether they can stay hot against the Steelers, who boast a tougher defense and a dynamic receiver in Antonio Brown. Pittsburgh just got by Cleveland, 21-18 and get to host the Vikings at Heinz Field.

By ANDREW KRAMMER and RAHUL MUKHERJEE • Star Tribune

Vikings at Steelers: Key matchups, analysis

The Vikings are coming off an impressive 29-19 home win over the New Orleans Saints. The question now is whether they can stay hot against the Steelers, who boast a tougher defense and a dynamic receiver in Antonio Brown. Pittsburgh just got by Cleveland, 21-18 and get to host the Vikings at Heinz Field.

By ANDREW KRAMMER and RAHUL MUKHERJEE • Star Tribune

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings Key Matchup:

Offense

Defense

Geno Atkins will be a tough opponent for Nick Easton.

Vikings Depth Chart | Saints Depth Chart

Vikings Stats | Saints Stats

View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.