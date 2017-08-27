The Vikings’ third game of the preseason came on Sunday night before a national TV audience at U.S. Bank Stadium, 364 days after a nationally televised preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium showcased a team in fine form behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

If that weren’t enough of a reminder of how many qualifiers must be attached to an exhibition game, the San Francisco 49ers provided some more.

Under new coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers devoted part of the week planning for a Vikings team that doesn’t spend much time preparing for specific opponents in the preseason. The 49ers threw blitzes and stunts at the Vikings’ offensive line, while quarterback Brian Hoyer mixed throws to the second level of the Vikings’ defense with a deep shot to Marquise Goodwin.

But if the Vikings hoped to turn their third preseason game — and their first with most of their offensive starters on the field — into a statement about their readiness for the regular season, this — even though it was a 32-31 victory on a TD and two-point conversion on the final play of the game — was not it.

Assuming many of the Vikings’ offensive starters sit out Thursday’s preseason finale against Miami, the team will have produced just three points in 12 drives with Sam Bradford on the field, punting five times on Sunday night before a two-minute drill closed with time expiring at the end of the first half.

Bradford completed 17 of his 21 passes for 134 yards, but was sacked three times and saw two of his passes bounce off Stefon Diggs’ hands. The Vikings’ offense was called for three penalties in the first half; Mike Remmers was penalized for an illegal formation, Latavius Murray’s catch of Bradford’s Brett Favre-like flip was nullified after Murray stepped out of bounds before catching the ball and Nick Easton was called for a holding penalty that was declined.

San Francisco receiver Marquise Goodwin caught a 46 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter as the defense struggled early in Sunday’s game.

And on the other side of the ball, Hoyer began the game hitting his first nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns before his first incompletion of the night. Hoyer’s 46-yard strike to Goodwin came after Xavier Rhodes appeared to pass Goodwin off in zone coverage to Harrison Smith, rather than carrying the speedy Goodwin’s vertical route down the field.

Hoyer, who beat the Vikings in the Metrodome in his second career start with the Cleveland Browns back in 2013, found Carlos Hyde — another Vikings tormentor from 2015 — for a 15-yard gain when Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr appeared to have a communication breakdown in coverage over the middle of the field. The two then finished the drive by crossing up the Vikings for a 24-yard touchdown over the middle in the second quarter.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Vikings rallied for 17 points in the third quarter, with Marshall Koehn hitting a 58-yard field goal with room to spare, Rodney Adams slithering through the 49ers’ defense for a 9-yard touchdown from Case Keenum and Jerick McKinnon potentially staking his claim to the kick returner job with a 108-yard burst at the end of the quarter.

But the 49ers had plenty of big plays of their own, like a 3rd-and-22 screen pass from C.J. Beathard to Raheem Mostert that went for an 87-yard touchdown and a 13-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a four-yard Mostert touchdown on a run to the right sideline.

The Vikings, who went 4-0 in the preseason a year ago before a 5-0 start, know as well as anyone how fleeting exhibition success can be, and the 49ers’ approach on Sunday night will likely play a significant role in how Vikings coaches evaluate the team’s overall performance.

But while the 49ers might have spent more time cramming for what ultimately amounted to a practice test, the Vikings had enough of their own issues — penalties, missed assignments and sacks among them — that coach Mike Zimmer will likely find plenty to work on in the final week before the start of the regular season.

Thursday’s preseason finale against the Dolphins will give the Vikings one more chance to evaluate players on the bottom of their roster, and then it’ll be time to begin working on the New Orleans Saints, who come to town on Sept. 11 for a Monday night game draped in chatter about Adrian Peterson’s chance to face his former team.

If this version of the Vikings’ offense is to be better than the one that ranked 28th in yards following injuries to numerous starters a year ago, the group will have to show marked improvement on what it did in the preseason.

The stakes will be higher than they were on Sunday night soon enough. The Vikings will need to be ready.