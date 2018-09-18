Week 3 NFL power rankings

Biggest jump: Bengals, No. 17 to No. 7

Biggest fall: Steelers, No. 8 to No. 17

1. Rams, 2-0 (Last week: 1)

So good, even their punter made a field goal on Sunday.

2. Jaguars, 2-0 (5)

Big day as Blake Bortles outduels Tom Brady in holding off Pats.

3. Chiefs (2-0)

Pat Mahomes overwhelms another AFC power in Pittsburgh.

4. Buccaneers, 2-0 (12)

Two words for the most stunning start: Jameis Who?

5. Patriots, 1-1 (3)

A Week 2 loss at Jacksonville doesn’t mean it’s over.

6. Eagles, 1-1 (2)

Champs suffer a confidence-rattling defensive meltdown.

7. Bengals, 2-0 (17)

Remember those Marvin Lewis-is-stepping-down reports?

8. Vikings, 1-0-1 (4)

Daniel Carlson’s two-game career will never be forgotten.

9. Packers, 1-0-1 (9)

A tie feels better when Aaron Rodgers does it on one leg.

10. Falcons, 1-1 (10)

Matt Ryan shows glimpses of that 2016 MVP.

11. Broncos, 2-0 (11)

It was ugly Case until his beautiful two-minute throw.

12. Dolphins, 2-0 (14)

Frank Gore is now the fourth-leading rusher of all-time?!

13. Bears, 1-1 (13)

Expect more growing pains, but Da Bears are better.

14. 49ers, 1-1 (22)

How good are they? Sunday at K.C. will tell us more.

15. Panthers, 1-1 (15)

They aren’t going to win many 400-yard shootouts.

16. Ravens, 1-1 (7)

They were dominant in Week 1 and dominated in Week 2.

17. Steelers, 0-1-1 (8)

Tie in Cleveland followed by 42 points allowed at home.

18. Colts, 1-1 (25)

Andrew Luck’s up-and-down day still nets ugly road win.

19. Titans, 1-1 (24)

Kicker, special teams come through in win over Houston.

20. Cowboys, 1-1 (28)

Defensive pressure silences Eli Manning, Giants offense.

21. Jets, 1-1 (16)

There will be no shortcuts to success for Sam Darnold.

22. Redskins, 1-1 (18)

Nine points at home against Indy is a really bad sign.

23. Chargers, 1-1 (20)

According to the NFL, wins over Buffalo will count.

24. Saints, 1-1 (30)

Hello, New Orleans. This is your Week 3 wake-up call.

25. Seahawks, 0-2 (19)

Perhaps it’s time to realize this is a rebuilding team.

26. Browns, 0-1-1 (31)

Next kicker up. Maybe find out if this one is healthy.

27. Texans, 0-2 (23)

Most talented winless team is probably no consolation.

28. Giants, 0-2 (21)

Could be a long slide with a loss at Houston on Sunday.

29. Raiders, 0-2 (27)

Being football’s top genius is much easier in the Monday Night Football booth.

30. Lions, 0-2 (29)

Winning games is much easier working for Bill Belichick.

31. Cardinals, 0-2 (26)

Sam Bradford has produced 6 points, 350 yards of offense.

32. Bills, 0-2 (32)

Pack plenty Advil, Josh. The Vikings aren’t happy.