Week 3 NFL power rankings
Biggest jump: Bengals, No. 17 to No. 7
Biggest fall: Steelers, No. 8 to No. 17
1. Rams, 2-0 (Last week: 1)
So good, even their punter made a field goal on Sunday.
2. Jaguars, 2-0 (5)
Big day as Blake Bortles outduels Tom Brady in holding off Pats.
3. Chiefs (2-0)
Pat Mahomes overwhelms another AFC power in Pittsburgh.
4. Buccaneers, 2-0 (12)
Two words for the most stunning start: Jameis Who?
5. Patriots, 1-1 (3)
A Week 2 loss at Jacksonville doesn’t mean it’s over.
6. Eagles, 1-1 (2)
Champs suffer a confidence-rattling defensive meltdown.
7. Bengals, 2-0 (17)
Remember those Marvin Lewis-is-stepping-down reports?
8. Vikings, 1-0-1 (4)
Daniel Carlson’s two-game career will never be forgotten.
9. Packers, 1-0-1 (9)
A tie feels better when Aaron Rodgers does it on one leg.
10. Falcons, 1-1 (10)
Matt Ryan shows glimpses of that 2016 MVP.
11. Broncos, 2-0 (11)
It was ugly Case until his beautiful two-minute throw.
12. Dolphins, 2-0 (14)
Frank Gore is now the fourth-leading rusher of all-time?!
13. Bears, 1-1 (13)
Expect more growing pains, but Da Bears are better.
14. 49ers, 1-1 (22)
How good are they? Sunday at K.C. will tell us more.
15. Panthers, 1-1 (15)
They aren’t going to win many 400-yard shootouts.
16. Ravens, 1-1 (7)
They were dominant in Week 1 and dominated in Week 2.
17. Steelers, 0-1-1 (8)
Tie in Cleveland followed by 42 points allowed at home.
18. Colts, 1-1 (25)
Andrew Luck’s up-and-down day still nets ugly road win.
19. Titans, 1-1 (24)
Kicker, special teams come through in win over Houston.
20. Cowboys, 1-1 (28)
Defensive pressure silences Eli Manning, Giants offense.
21. Jets, 1-1 (16)
There will be no shortcuts to success for Sam Darnold.
22. Redskins, 1-1 (18)
Nine points at home against Indy is a really bad sign.
23. Chargers, 1-1 (20)
According to the NFL, wins over Buffalo will count.
24. Saints, 1-1 (30)
Hello, New Orleans. This is your Week 3 wake-up call.
25. Seahawks, 0-2 (19)
Perhaps it’s time to realize this is a rebuilding team.
26. Browns, 0-1-1 (31)
Next kicker up. Maybe find out if this one is healthy.
27. Texans, 0-2 (23)
Most talented winless team is probably no consolation.
28. Giants, 0-2 (21)
Could be a long slide with a loss at Houston on Sunday.
29. Raiders, 0-2 (27)
Being football’s top genius is much easier in the Monday Night Football booth.
30. Lions, 0-2 (29)
Winning games is much easier working for Bill Belichick.
31. Cardinals, 0-2 (26)
Sam Bradford has produced 6 points, 350 yards of offense.
32. Bills, 0-2 (32)
Pack plenty Advil, Josh. The Vikings aren’t happy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.