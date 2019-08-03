After opening training camp with a search for more depth in their defensive backfield, the Vikings have decided on an option.

The team announced it signed sixth-year cornerback Bene’ Benwikere on Saturday, releasing cornerback Terrence Alexander to make room for the 27-year-old. Benwikere who was a fifth-round pick for the Panthers in 2014, could help round out the Vikings’ cornerback picture with Holton Hill suspended for the first eight games of the season and Mike Hughes still working his way back from last October’s torn ACL.

Benwikere started a career-high eight games for the Cardinals last season, before being released last November. He finished the season by playing four games with the Raiders.

The addition of Benwikere — pronounced “ben-WICK-urr-rhee” — comes after a search for veteran players that included workouts for Orlando Scandrick and Morris Claiborne, among others. Scandrick signed with the Eagles this week, while Claiborne, who remains a free agent, is reportedly facing his own four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Benwikere also continues the Vikings’ somewhat regular custom of adding an experienced defensive back in the final weeks before the regular season. Last year, the team signed safety George Iloka in August, and acquired Tramaine Brock in a trade with Seattle before the 2017 season. Back in Mike Zimmer’s first training camp as Vikings coach, he coaxed former Bengals safety Chris Crocker out of retirement, to spend the preseason with the team.