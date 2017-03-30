Terrell Sinkfield, the former Hopkins High School running back, is back in Minnesota. This time, he’ll play cornerback for the Vikings.

Sinkfield was one of three players to sign Thursday with the Vikings after showcasing their talents at the NFL’s pro players combine last weekend in Phoenix. The Vikings also signed tight end Nick Truesdell and receiver Mitch Mathews.

The 26-year-old Sinkfield will switch to cornerback after bouncing around five NFL teams and two CFL teams as a receiver for the previous four years. He spent last summer on the Vikings roster as a receiver, appearing in three preseason games.

He’s just one of the intriguing prospects the Vikings picked up alongside Truesdell, a 27-year-old tight end who had a strong showing at the pro players combine at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.

Truesdell had a short stint with the Colts last summer and continued play in the Arena Football League last fall. He’s played in Minnesota before for the now-defunct Bemidji Axemen, a former Indoor Football League team. Truesdell was kicked off the University of Cincinnati football team midway through his freshman 2008 season for violating team rules.

Mathews, undrafted last year out of BYU, joins his third NFL team. The 6-foot-5 receiver was most recently let go from the Browns practice squad in November.