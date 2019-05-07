The Vikings announced the signings of undrafted free agent defensive backs Terrence Alexander and Isaiah Wharton on Wednesday.

Safety Jordan Martin was waived.

Alexander played four seasons at Stanford and one as a graduate transfer at LSU. He started five games for the Tigers last season. Wharton was a four-year starter at Rutgers.

Martin, who signed with the Vikings on April 10, played for San Diego in the Alliance of American Football before it folded. He was undrafted out of Syracuse in 2018.

The Vikings roster is at the maximum of 90 players.