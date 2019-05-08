The Vikings signed one more player Wednesday after last weekend’s tryouts.

Former University of Alabama-Birmingham defensive end Stacy Keely earned a spot on the 90-man roster during a three-day rookie minicamp. Tackle Adam Bisnowaty, who signed to the practice squad in October, was waived to make room.

Keely (6-6, 232 pounds) was the tallest among 37 tryout players participating over the weekend. Keely had 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in two seasons at UAB.

The Omaha, Neb. native was originally a tight end at South Dakota State. Keely, a former track star who won two state titles in the high jump, transferred to Iowa Western Community College where he made the move to defensive end.