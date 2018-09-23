The Vikings got caught looking ahead. Or they felt too comfortable against a supposedly inferior opponent. Whatever the case, they got humbled in the worst possible manner Sunday.

The Vikings looked totally and utterly unprepared to play in a 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Listed as 16½-point favorites, the Vikings played as poorly as any team could possibly look in digging a crater in the first half.

Teams that were at least 16-point favorites were 75-5 since 1978, according to Pro Football Reference. The Bills became the sixth, and the first since 1995. So this was a historic flop.

The defense gave up big plays because of busted plays created by communication breakdowns. Kirk Cousins lost two fumbles on sacks and had several wild overthrows.

There were two personal fouls on defense and two penalties on special teams in the first quarter alone.

The offense managed a measly 46 total yards and two first downs in the first half. Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes ran circles around left tackle Riley Reiff, and the rest of the offensive line wasn’t any better.

This was a colossal no-show across the board.

That falls on everyone. Mike Zimmer. His coaching staff. The players.

Can't blame Daniel Carlson for this mess.

The Vikings should be embarrassed by their lack of focus. A performance that inept is inexcusable. And now they face a short week with the Rams on Thursday, followed by a road game at Philadelphia.