Sheldon Richardson was fined $20,054 for his roughing the passer penalty on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a league source told the Star Tribune on Friday.

Richardson was penalized when he hit Garoppolo with what he called a “perfect form tackle” after the game. As Garoppolo released the pass, Richardson drove his shoulder into the quarterback’s chest as they both fell to the ground.

The flag, and the fine, are results of the NFL’s emphasis to prevent defenders from putting their full body weight onto quarterbacks when they’re knocked to the ground. The fourth-quarter penalty moved the chains for San Francisco on 3rd-and-15 during the Vikings’ 24-16 win.

Richardson was candid about the penalty after the game.

“Played football. That’s it. Wasn’t dirty, wasn’t late. He just threw it, took a step and hit him,” Richardson said. “Perfect form tackle, what else do you want me to do?”

“They want it driven by QBs like they’re the only people that get paid,” Richardson added.

The NFL and players union’s agreement is for all fine money to be donated to the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association’s Players Assistance Trust.