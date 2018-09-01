As the sun shone bright over the Vikings’ state-of-the-art practice facility July 28 — the day a roster with 11 former Pro Bowl players assembled for the first full-squad practice of training camp — Mike Zimmer took on 2018’s dizzying expectations with something of a mission statement, offset by bits of self-deprecating humor. “I don’t think it’s [the players’] job to try and keep the expectations down. I think it’s their job to come out here and perform well enough so we exceed expectations,” he said. “It’s probably my job to talk about how bad we are going to be as opposed to them. Having good players and having high expectations is a good thing. It’s bad for coaches, but it’s good for fans and everybody else.”

There’s no real point in downplaying it: This Vikings team is supposed to be really good. The shrinking violet routine probably won’t work for a team that won 13 games and reached the NFC title game a year ago, before adding the biggest prize of free agency and a Pro Bowl defensive tackle in the same week in March.

There will likely be no Super Bowl-or-bust proclamations, no showy statements from a team that takes its cues from its indefatigable coach and its studious quarterback. But after years spent curating a top-ranked defense and upgrading skill position talent on offense, the Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a three-year, $84 million deal, making him the first quarterback in the free-agency era to land a fully guaranteed deal. The Vikings’ actions suggest they know their time to win is now, and their response will be to prepare, not to preen or panic.

“I don’t go out on third down and think about the pressure,” Cousins said. “I’m thinking about coverage, blitzes, setting the protection the right way, making the reads and my footwork. It just doesn’t end up affecting the actual operation of the job. Is there pressure to play in this league? Yes. There always has been. I felt a great deal of pressure as a rookie, just fighting to make the team. There’s pressure for every guy that’s out there. You’ve got to recognize the pressure for what it is, put it on the shelf and go to work.”

And yet, while the Vikings appear to have a sensibility about them as they approach the opportunity in front of them, there’s no guarantee things will work out. Recent history would suggest, in fact, that it’s more likely they won’t.

No NFC team has won the Super Bowl the year after it lost the conference championship game since the 1996 Green Bay Packers. The 2012 San Francisco 49ers were the last NFC team even to reach the Super Bowl after losing the conference title game. And though four teams — all in the AFC — have followed a conference championship game loss with a Super Bowl title since 2000, the same number of teams have lost 10 or more games the year after they were a conference runner-up, including the 2001 and 2010 Vikings.