There is promise of power in the legs of rookie Dalvin Cook and of speed in the feet of Stefon Diggs. There’s comfort for quarterback Sam Bradford that time affords. And there’s hope steeped in an overhauled offensive line and a high-level defense. The Vikings turn the page to the 2017 season dreaming of big possibilities rather than bemoaning what became of the 2016 campaign. Yes, there is anxiety — this is Minnesota, after all — but opening weekend is a time to think about what can be. This long season will end for two NFL teams right where it will start for the Vikings: at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Super Bowl LII.
More From Sports
Sports
Kanazaki goal gives Kashima Antlers 6-point lead in J-League
Defending champion Kashima Antlers edged relegation-threatened Omiya Ardija 1-0 Saturday to take a six-point lead in the J-League.
Gophers
Gophers 4-1-1: Everything on Saturday's Gophers-Oregon State game
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Saturday night's Gophers-Oregon State game in Corvalis, Ore.
Sports
Gabriel Jesus, Sane score twice as City routs Liverpool 5-0
Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scored twice to steer Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, inflicting Juergen Klopp's heaviest loss in management in 11 years.
Sports
Benzema hurt, Marcelo sent off as Madrid draws with Levante
Real Madrid stumbled to a second straight draw at its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after being held 1-1 by Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday.