Big changes, bigger dreams

There is promise of power in the legs of rookie Dalvin Cook and of speed in the feet of Stefon Diggs. There's comfort for quarterback Sam Bradford that time affords. And there's hope steeped in an overhauled offensive line and a high-level defense. The Vikings turn the page to the 2017 season dreaming of big possibilities rather than bemoaning what became of the 2016 campaign. Yes, there is anxiety — this is Minnesota, after all — but opening weekend is a time to think about what can be. This long season will end for two NFL teams right where it will start for the Vikings: at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Super Bowl LII.