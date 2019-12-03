GAME BALLS

Russell Wilson, Seahawks quarterback

He is 9-2 in “Monday Night Football” games after passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson is very much in the MVP conversation.

Chris Carson, Seahawks running back

Showed no signs of his fumbling issues while carrying the ball 23 times for 102 yards behind a six-man offensive line.

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks linebacker

The veteran led Seattle with 10 tackles as the Seahawks shut down the Vikings run game; they were limited to 78 yards.