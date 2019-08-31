VIKINGS’ SALARY STRUCTURE

OFFENSE

Player, position, age Original contract Guaranteed money Average salary

Kirk Cousins, QB, 31 Three years, $84 million $84M $28M

Adam Thielen, WR, 29 Four years, $64.2M $33M $16.05M

Stefon Diggs, WR, 25 Five years, $72M $40M $14.4M

Riley Reiff, LT, 30 Five years, $58.75M $26.3M $11.75M

Kyle Rudolph, TE, 29 Four years, $36M $9.25M $9M

Josh Kline, G, 29 Three years, $15.5M $7.25M $5.17M

Garrett Bradbury, C, 24* Four years, $12.9M $12.9M $3.2M

Rashod Hill, T, 27 One year, $2.025M $2.025M $2.025M

Dalvin Cook, RB, 24* Four years, $6.35M $3.5M $1.6M

Irv Smith, TE, 21* Four years, $5.8M $3M $1.5M

Brian O’Neill, RT, 23* Four years, $4.4M $1.7M $1.1M

Dan Bailey, K, 31 One year, $1M $1M $1M

Pat Elflein, G, 25* Four years, $3.75M $940,000 $940,000

C.J. Ham, FB, 26 One year, $645,000 none $645,000

DEFENSE

Player, position, age Original contract Guaranteed money Average salary

Everson Griffen, DE, 31 + Four years, $58 million $34M $14.5M

Danielle Hunter, DE, 24 Five years, $72M $40M $14.4M

Xavier Rhodes, CB, 29 Five years, $70.1M $32.8M $14.02M

Anthony Barr, LB, 27 Five years, $67.5M $33M $13.5M

Linval Joseph, DT, 30 Four years, $50.35M $31.5M $12.5875M

Harrison Smith, S, 30 Five years, $51.25M $28.578M $10.25M

Eric Kendricks, LB, 27 Five years, $50M $25M $10M

Trae Waynes, CB, 27 Fifth-year option of rookie deal $9.07M $9.07M

Shamar Stephen, DT, 28 Three years, $12.45M $6M $4.15M

Anthony Harris, S, 27 One year, $3.1M $3.1M $3.1M

Mike Hughes, CB, 22* Four years, $9.87M $8.2M $2.47M

Mackensie Alexander, CB, 25* Four years, $4.3M $2M $1.08M

Ben Gedeon, LB, 24* Four years, $3M $633,000 $738,000

Matt Wile, P, 27 One year, $645,000 none $645,000

* — Rookie contract. Teams can add a fifth-year option to first-round picks’ rookie deals before the player’s fourth season. Waynes’ rookie contract was four years, $13M; when the Vikings picked up the fifth-year option last year, the price was $9.069M this season.

+ — Griffen restructured his contract and took a pay cut for this season to get the team under the salary cap. His base salary is $6.4M with another $1.6M in bonuses.Source: spotrac.com