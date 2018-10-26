Cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice this week due to what the Vikings list as an injured foot, but he’s listed questionable to play Sunday night against the Saints.

Rhodes still had a noticeable limp while walking around with the team at the start of Friday’s practice.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph is also listed questionable due to ankle and knee injuries that limited him in practices this week. He did not play last week against the Jets.

The Vikings defense will be shorthanded against the Saints and Drew Brees. Linebacker Anthony Barr’s streak of 44 straight starts comes to an end Sunday night as he’s been ruled out because of the hamstring injury suffered in New York last weekend. He did not practice this week.

Safety Andrew Sendejo will also miss his third game due to a groin injury that continues to keep him from practicing.

The Vikings have prepared rookie cornerback Holton Hill and second-year defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson to play bigger roles if Rhodes or Joseph can’t play. Second-year linebacker Eric Wilson is expected to start for Barr.

Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to play after returning to the Vikings this week.

The offense will still likely be without left tackle Riley Reiff, who didn’t practice Friday because of the foot injury that’s bothered him since the Sept. 22 loss against Buffalo. He is listed as doubtful.

Guard Tom Compton (knee) has also been ruled out. Second-year guard Danny Isidora is expected to start for Compton. That means the Vikings will likely have just six offensive linemen on the current active roster available for the Saints game. So, don’t be surprised if they promote a tackle (Storm Norton, Adam Bisnowaty) from the practice squad this weekend.

Saints’ injury report: DL Mitchell Loewen (neck) has been ruled out.