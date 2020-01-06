Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver

After a rough start, with a fumble and a penalty, Thielen showed he has recovered from his hamstring injury with seven catches for 129 yards, including a 43-yarder in OT.

Danielle Hunter, Vikings defensive end

Applied consistent pressure, had three QB hurries, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five total tackles. The Saints were limited to four of 11 on third down conversions.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back

Returning from an injury, he sparked his team to a 20-10 lead with two touchdown runs. Finished with 94 rushing and 36 receiving yards.