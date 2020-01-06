inside the numbers
56
Percent of third down conversions by the Vikings, who were 10 for 18. They ended up with a slight edge in total net yards (362-324) thanks to OT.
23
Combined regular season victories by the Vikings and Saints, most in a wild-card meeting since the playoffs expanded in 2002.
1
Overtime victories by the Vikings in playoff games. They have lost two NFC title games in overtime, including following the 2009 season to New Orleans.
