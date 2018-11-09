Vikings sacks this season
The Vikings lead the NFL with 31 sacks this season.
Danielle Hunter, DE 11.5
Harrison Smith, S 3
Mackensie Alexander, CB 3
Stephen Weatherly, DE 3
Tom Johnson, DT 2.5
Everson Griffen, DE 2.5
Sheldon Richardson, DT 1.5
Jalyn Holmes, DE 1
Linval Joseph, DT 1
David Parry, DT 1
Jayron Kearse, S .5
Jaleel Johnson, DE .5
