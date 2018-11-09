Vikings sacks this season

The Vikings lead the NFL with 31 sacks this season.

Danielle Hunter, DE 11.5

Harrison Smith, S 3

Mackensie Alexander, CB 3

Stephen Weatherly, DE 3

Tom Johnson, DT 2.5

Everson Griffen, DE 2.5

Sheldon Richardson, DT 1.5

Jalyn Holmes, DE 1

Linval Joseph, DT 1

David Parry, DT 1

Jayron Kearse, S .5

Jaleel Johnson, DE .5