– Running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder during the third quarter of the Vikings’ 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night and did not return. Coach Mike Zimmer said “no” when asked if Cook’s injury is a long-term concern.

Cook, who called his exit “precautionary,” said he expected to be ready by Sunday after the Vikings’ six-day turnaround to face the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After scoring his 12th rushing touchdown of the season in the first quarter, Cook first appeared to be injured on a fumble just before halftime. The Vikings’ workhorse back returned in the third quarter, when a collision up the middle led to another fumble and injury timeout. The hit aggravated a chest injury, Cook said, that he suffered Nov. 17 against the Broncos and limited him during some practices last week.

Cook’s night ended with 12 touches for 64 yards before heading to the locker room.

Rookie Alexander Mattison replaced him and finished with four catches for 51 receiving yards and four carries for 22 yards.

‘D’ struggles despite nearing full strength

Nose tackle Linval Joseph cut his six-week recovery timeline in half, returning three weeks after surgery to fix the meniscus in his knee. It was the 31-year-old’s first knee operation, according to Joseph, who said he liked what he saw from backups Jaleel Johnson and Armon Watts rotating in to ease his return.

“God is good,” Joseph said. “They said six weeks, I came back in three. I feel good. No swelling.”

The Vikings defense still surrendered a season-worst 444 yards even while safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), safety Anthony Harris (groin) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) also played despite being listed as questionable.

Receiver Adam Thielen was the only Vikings player on the 53-man roster ruled out because of injury. Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes did not make the trip to Seattle for non-injury reasons. Rookie receiver Alexander Hollins was promoted from the practice squad as a fourth receiving option.

Tackle Reiff exits, Gedeon placed on I.R.

Rashod Hill replaced Riley Reiff at left tackle to start the second half. Reiff, who played throughout the first half without interruption, was placed in the concussion protocol at halftime and was ruled out. Reiff, 31, has started all 12 games this season after missing three games last year to injury.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon’s third Vikings season ended Monday when he was placed on injured reserve. Gedeon suffered his second concussion of the year — his third in two seasons — in the Nov. 17 win against the Broncos. Linebacker Eric Wilson started for Gedeon against the Seahawks.

Who’s who at stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, also an ESPN analyst, and former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco were among the big names attracting cameras pregame at CenturyLink Field, where the “Monday Night Football” stage had no shortage of limelight.

Johnson and an NFL Films crew spent time at TCO Performance Center in Eagan this week talking with Cook and receivers Thielen and Stefon Diggs for the Week 13 episode of “NFL: The Grind,” a weekly show by Epix and the NFL detailing the 2019 season.

Forbath waived

Former Vikings kicker Kai Forbath was waived by New England on Monday, a day after he made his Patriots debut in a 28-22 loss to Houston. Forbath was the Vikings kicker for 25 games in 2016-2017.