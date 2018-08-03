Dalvin Cook and head coach Mike Zimmer both agree the Vikings running back is “ready now” to play in a game. It sounds as if Cook will get some preseason snaps in August, more than 10 months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

“I’ll probably see him in the preseason depending on the situation,” Zimmer said Friday. “Where we’re at and things like that. We’ve banged him pretty good the past few days [in practice]. He’ll get some reps.”

The Vikings open the preseason in Denver on Aug. 11, but starters don’t traditionally play much in the opening exhibition and it’s no guarantee that’s when Cook will get into a game. Still, Zimmer said it’s likely Cook will get preseason run at some point unlike when Adrian Peterson, who had torn his ACL in late December of 2011, was held out until Week 1 of what would be his MVP season.

Cook, whose 288 rushing yards were second in the NFL when he went down Oct. 1, said he’s ready.

“We ready to go,” Cook said. “But that’s just with anybody. If you’re out of football so long, you want to get out there. You’re going to be kind of hardheaded and do your thing. You still have to take it day by day.”

The Vikings don’t intend on rushing Cook back to the field before September. His practice reps have been monitored. Latavius Murray has handled a fair share of the workload in 11-on-11 sessions, with Cook seeing a snap or two in relief. It’s possible Cook doesn’t play in an exhibition until the third game, Aug. 24 vs. Seattle, in what is typically the starters’ longest dress rehearsal.

“I’m going to be hyped,” Cook said. “You’re always going to be nervous before a game.”