MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have released defensive end Brian Robison and added cornerback Terence Newman to the coaching staff upon his retirement, leaving their only two players older than 30 off the regular-season roster.

Robison was the standout of the players cut by the Vikings before the deadline on Saturday afternoon to reach the 53-man limit. Soon after, they made the even more surprising announcement that Newman's playing career will end. The Vikings said they'd provide more details on his role on the coaching staff in the near future.

Robison, who's tied for ninth in Vikings history with 60 career sacks, was the longest-tenured player on the team.

Newman joined the Vikings in 2015. With the retirement of James Harrison this spring, he was the oldest defensive player in the NFL.