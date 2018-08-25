Running back Dalvin Cook put another “milestone” behind him when he twisted away from the first defender and used a second effort to convert the third-and-1 snap. Cook’s preseason debut Friday night against the Seahawks lasted only four snaps, but the Vikings running back says he’s now passed every test he wanted to before the Sept. 9 opener against San Francisco.

“I got in, got banged up a little bit,” said Cook, who ran without a brace on his repaired left knee. “Got that out of the way and now it’s just time for everybody to watch me play football.”

Cook started the game, taking his two handoffs for 1 yard — a yard that moved the chains before Vikings coaches told him he was done for the night. Being tackled for the first time in nearly 11 months was the final thing Cook wanted to get done in the preseason.

“Especially on that third down,” Cook said. “I got banged up and had to find my way to get the first down. That was definitely a milestone. It felt good, too. My adrenaline was rushing. It was a good feeling.”

Three starters — Cook, right guard Mike Remmers and right tackle Rashod Hill — took a seat for the night after the opening 14-play drive. Remmers made his preseason debut after recovering from an ankle injury.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook made a cut in the first quarter against the Seahawks

Iloka’s quick impact

Safety George Iloka’s third day on the job involved starting the fourth quarter at safety, from where he tipped a pass into an interception. Forgive him for not yet knowing which teammate intercepted the pass.

“[Holton] Hill, right? [Anthony] Harris made the play — I’m still learning names,” Iloka said. “He did a good job of getting that pick. That turnover was key, it helped the offense put points on the board.”

Vikings coaches gave Iloka the playbook in full upon his arrival Wednesday. Iloka said he assumed head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t dive deep when he was in the game, making for a solid debut.

“Obviously, I just came here last-second and it said 366 pages at the bottom,” Iloka said. “I felt like it was kind of like all right, here’s your gun and your badge — good luck. But the good thing for me was I knew about 80 to 85 percent of it.”

Wieneke’s moment

Receiver Jake Wieneke grew up in Maple Grove idolizing Vikings receivers from Jake Reed to Randy Moss. On Friday night, Wieneke made his own Vikings moments when he caught a 1-yard touchdown from Kyle Sloter to tie the game at 13-13. Then Wieneke reached across the pylon for a game-winning two-point conversion.

“That’s what I dreamed about since I was little,” Wieneke said. “Now to be here, I’m just very blessed.”

Griffen’s quick preseason

Defensive end Everson Griffen’s preseason lasted just three snaps, coming during the Aug. 11 opener in Denver. The Vikings team captain didn’t suit up Friday night as he continues to recover from an infected cut in his left leg. He was one of three starters, including center Pat Elflein (PUP) and slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle), who didn’t suit up.

Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes also didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. Five other injured players didn’t play: receivers Tarvarres King and Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown; safety Jack Tocho; and guard Josh Andrews.

Sherels, Downs leave game

Punt returner Marcus Sherels limped off the field at the end of the third quarter, grabbing his right hamstring following an incomplete Seahawks pass. Sherels was evaluated by the Vikings medical staff and did not return to the game. Receiver Chad Beebe filled in as the returner, setting up the late rally with a 34-yard return down the right sideline.

Rookie linebacker Devante Downs exited the game in the fourth quarter and had his right foot examined by the medical staff. He also did not return to the game.