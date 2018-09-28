Min_Robinson 16 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:55.
La_Gurley 8 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:55.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 10:05.
La_Kupp 70 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 9:28.
Min_Robinson 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:04.
La_Kupp 19 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 3:47.
La_Cooks 47 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:26.
Min_FG Bailey 39, :02.
La_FG Ficken 34, 5:21.
Min_Thielen 45 pass from Cousins (Murray pass from Cousins), 3:35.
La_Woods 31 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:09.
Min_FG Bailey 40, 3:46.
A_72,027.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cousins 4-28, Cook 10-20, Thomas 1-4, Murray 2-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 17-83, Cooks 1-10, Goff 2-7.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 36-50-0-422. Los Angeles, Goff 26-33-0-465, Hekker 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 11-123, Thielen 8-135, Rudolph 5-57, Treadwell 4-47, Robinson 2-33, Murray 2-16, Ham 2-7, Morgan 1-3, Boone 1-1. Los Angeles, Kupp 9-162, Cooks 7-116, Woods 5-101, Gurley 4-73, Everett 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Ficken 28.
