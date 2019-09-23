Calm in the Vikings community after a loss to the Packers? Not likely, but getting back in the game on home turf can help. So, before exhaling, enter the Raiders, with their silver and black aura that made them the perfect adversary/villain. The Vikings needed cooler heads (check), the unifying SKOL chants (double check) and that running game that rocked U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1 (check, plus a gold star). And, it wouldn’t be greedy to ask that the kicking game come together.





