Calm in the Vikings community after a loss to the Packers? Not likely, but getting back in the game on home turf can help. So, before exhaling, enter the Raiders, with their silver and black aura that made them the perfect adversary/villain. The Vikings needed cooler heads (check), the unifying SKOL chants (double check) and that running game that rocked U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1 (check, plus a gold star). And, it wouldn’t be greedy to ask that the kicking game come together.
Twins
Twins investigating how they got damaged goods in Dyson
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Twins want to know whether San Francisco was aware that reliever Sam Dyson had a sore shoulder when the Giants traded him.
Twins
Cruz belts 400th homer, Sano hits two, bats overcome shaky pitching
Nelson Cruz's blast highlighted an afternoon in which the Twins reduced their magic number for clinching the AL Central title to three despite another round of pitching problems.
Vikings
Hartman: Impressive win over Oakland will quiet Vikings doubters
The fact is that the Vikings have played 16 bad minutes this season, when they gave up 21 points to the Packers r last weekend.
Vikings
Vikings running game cooks Raiders all the way through
Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison ran for touchdowns as the Vikings had 211 yards rushing and, for the second time playing at home, didn't throw a pass in ther fourth quarter.
Vikings
Goff throws 2 TDs passes, Rams hold off Browns 20-13
Cooper Kupp's comeback is complete. The Rams have another weapon.