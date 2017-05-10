More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Sam Bradford becoming a 'hero' in the business of football
The Vikings quarterback is one of few NFL stars that have experienced contract leverage more than once throughout their careers.
Wolves
Turn back the clock: Manu Ginobili, 39, sparks Spurs with big plays
Just shy of his 40th birthday, Manu Ginobili on Tuesday showed there's still plenty left in the tank in leading the San Antonio Spurs to a playoff victory.
Vikings
'Giant Babs' makes leap from Vikings tryout to professional wrestling
6-foot-10, 350-pound Babatunde Aiyegbusi of Poland was signed by the Vikings after a 2015 summer workout in the United States and spent the preseason on the roster as an offensive lineman.
Twins
Twin Cities resident is 2nd woman in 10 years hired to umpire pro baseball
Hamline graduate Emma Charlesworth-Seiler earned the opportunity after standing out at the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Fla., in January.
Twins
Former Twins catcher whiffed less in 2 years than Cubs, Yankees in 1 night
Twins starting catcher Brian Harper struck out fewer times in 1989 and 1990 combined than the 48 strikeouts by the Cubs and Yankees in Sunday night's 18-inning game.
