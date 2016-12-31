The Vikings announced that they have added Caledonia native and former Gophers wide receiver Isaac Fruechte to their 53-man roster in advance of Sunday’s season finale against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fruechte, if activated by the team Sunday, will make his NFL debut. And with Stefon Diggs officially ruled out and rookie Laquon Treadwell listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, it seems likely they will need him.

Fruechte signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and spent 2015 on their practice squad. Fruechte was among the team’s final cuts at the end of the preseason. He then joined the Lions’ practice squad before returning to the Vikings’ practice squad a few weeks later.

To make room for Fruechte, the Vikings placed starting safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. On Friday, they officially ruled Sendejo out for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Sendejo started 14 games for the Vikings this season, recording 69 tackles and a pair of interceptions.