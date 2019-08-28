6 p.m. at Buffalo • Ch. 9, 100.3-FM

About the Vikings: The starters will rest while the battles for kicker and punter reach their final stage in a preseason finale between two 3-0 teams. Kaare Vedvik and Dan Bailey will split the placekicking duties for a team that’s made a league-low 33.3% (1-for-3) of its preseason field goals. After going 4-for-4 before his trade from Baltimore, Vedvik went 0-for-2 in his Vikings debut on Saturday. The Vikings trust Bailey more, but still have the option of keeping Vedvik as their punter, kickoff specialist and Bailey’s eventual successor. That puts even more pressure on punter Matt Wile, the most logical odd man out. Other battles to keep an eye on are at fifth receiver, where Brandon Zylstra needs to hold off Dillon Mitchell and Jeff Badet; the fifth and sixth corners, where Kris Boyd and Duke Thomas are among those trying to keep the Vikings from turning to the waiver wire on Saturday; and defensive line depth, where Hercules Mata’afa could be fighting rookie draft pick Armon Watts for a spot.

About the Bills: Winning won’t be a priority, unlike last year, when the 17-point underdog Bills upset the host Vikings 27-6 in Week 3. The rebuilding Bills were the league’s most active team in free agency. They focused their spending spree on surrounding second-year quarterback Josh Allen with better protection and weapons. But Allen and the starters won’t play. Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that it’s “more than likely” that Tyree Jackson, an undrafted rookie and 2018 Mid-American Conference MVP, will start at quarterback. Defensively, former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier returns as coordinator of a unit that led the league in pass defense and was No. 2 in yards allowed. The Bills helped Frazier improve upon his 26th-ranked pass rush by selecting Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver ninth overall to provide an inside push to complement veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes. Oliver has entrenched himself in the starting lineup and will rest while Frazier evaluates depth on a team hoping to bounce back from last year’s 6-10 finish and make the playoffs for the second time in three years.

MARK CRAIG