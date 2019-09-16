 The Vikings on Sunday dropped to 1-1 on the season after a 21-16 loss at Green Bay. Here is postgame reaction from coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Stefon Diggs.

VideoVideo (02:35): Head coach Mike Zimmer discusses the Vikings' 21-16 loss in Green Bay, including Kirk Cousins' poor play, penalties and the Packers' 21-0 lead.
VideoVideo (03:12): Quarterback Kirk Cousins explains why he "wasn't good enough" after the Vikings' 21-16 loss in Green Bay.
VideoVideo (01:29): Stefon Diggs discussed the frequency of offensive pass interference calls and the Vikings' loss to the Packers on Sunday.