Josh Doctson’s start with the Vikings will have to wait at least another eight weeks.

The former Redskins receiver was placed on injured reserve Thursday by the Vikings after he injured his hamstring, most likely during Wednesday’s practice when he was listed as “limited.”

Doctson, 26, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s opener against the Falcons after just signing with the Vikings earlier in the week.

The Vikings are back down to four receivers on the 53-man roster. Defensive back Nate Meadors, undrafted out of UCLA, was promoted from the practice squad to take Doctson’s roster spot.

Doctson can technically return this season. Each NFL team can have two players return from injured reserve in a given season, but only after eight weeks.

The Vikings signed receiver Alexander Hollins to the practice squad. Hollins, undrafted out of Eastern Illinois, spent this summer with the Vikings.