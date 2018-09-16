GB_J.Jackson 0 blocked punt return (Crosby kick), 7:28.
Min_Treadwell 14 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 3:04.
GB_D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:28.
GB_FG Crosby 37, :00.
GB_FG Crosby 40, 6:32.
Min_Diggs 3 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 14:17.
GB_FG Crosby 31, 7:35.
Min_Diggs 75 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 7:18.
GB_FG Crosby 48, 2:13.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 1:45.
Min_Thielen 22 pass from Cousins (Diggs pass from Cousins), :31.
A_78,461.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 10-38, Murray 4-19, Ham 1-5, Cousins 2-5, Diggs 1-1. Green Bay, J.Williams 16-59, Montgomery 5-31, Rodgers 2-11.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 35-48-1-425. Green Bay, Rodgers 30-42-0-281.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 12-131, Diggs 9-128, Rudolph 7-72, Cook 3-52, Treadwell 2-23, Morgan 2-19. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-64, Graham 6-95, Allison 6-64, Cobb 4-30, J.Williams 3-12, Montgomery 1-9, L.Kendricks 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Carlson 48, Carlson 49, Carlson 35. Green Bay, Crosby 52.
