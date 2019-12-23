The Vikings and Packers meet tonight in a game that matches two teams with high hopes for the NFL playoffs. Click below for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more.

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

VideoVideo (06:24): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer believe that the Vikings have an edge over Green Bay, despite not having Dalvin Cook for Week 16.

VideoVideo (02:28): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says he's looking forward to playing Green Bay at home and anticipates an atmosphere similar to the playoffs.

VideoVideo (02:03): Minnesota's coordinators know that the Packers are a better team than they were in Week 2 and therefore have had to prepare differently than last time.

VideoVideo (02:41): Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says Minnesota has been preparing since April to be successful late in the season, and they're hoping that will pay off against Green Bay in Week 16.