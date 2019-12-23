The Vikings and Packers meet tonight in a game that matches two teams with high hopes for the NFL playoffs. Click below for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more.
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Andrew Krammer's Packers scouting report
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's Stats of the Week
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan | Chip Scoggins
TV: WCCO, ESPN. Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Packers
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
Vikings video library:
