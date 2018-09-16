The biggest question hanging over Sunday’s heavyweight bout at Lambeau Field between the Vikings and Packers has an answer.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will suit up and play through the knee injury he suffered last week against Chicago. Green Bay has three quarterbacks active against the Vikings between Rodgers, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle.

It was the most intriguing question mark heading into the game, aided by the fact the Vikings are relatively healthy. Only center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) was ruled out for the game after another week of limited practice. Brett Jones will get another start at center.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will make his debut this season after an Aug. 18 ankle injury had him sidelined for three weeks. How the Vikings will divvy slot reps between Alexander and rookie cornerback Mike Hughes remains to be seen, however the third-year Alexander is expected to start. Cornerback Trae Waynes is also expected to play after a right knee injury knocked him from the Week 1 win against San Francisco.

The Packers will have receiver Davante Adams, who was listed questionable due to a shoulder injury. Expect Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes to shadow Adams throughout the game.

Vikings’ inactives:Elflein, DT Jalyn Holmes, G Bryan Witzmann, RB Mike Boone, RB Roc Thomas, QB Kyle Sloter and DE Tashawn Bower.

Packers’ inactives:S Josh Jones, LB Oren Burks, DB Deante Burton, OL Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore, S Raven Greene and WR Equanimeous St. Brown.