More than 1 million Twin Cities households viewed Sunday’s NFC Championship Game — but those numbers plummeted as the Eagles blew out the Vikings.

At kickoff, a whopping 84 percent of those who were watching TV in the Twin Cities had tuned into host KMSP, Channel 9, the local Fox affiliate.

By 6:15 p.m. the matchup registered a 59.7 rating, a statistic that measures the percentage of the total potential audience (all households with TV sets, as opposed to those actually watching TV).

But viewership began to fade as the Eagles jumped to a 24-7 lead by the end of the first half.

Overall, the three-hour-plus game averaged a 54.4 rating locally and a 76 percent share of households watching TV during that period. Nationally, the game averaged a 24.7 rating and 56 share.

