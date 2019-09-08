The Vikings open the 2019 season against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Get game updates, links to social media and more about the game with the links below.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan | Chip Scoggins
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Atlanta
Vikings
Cook leads offdense, Harris stands out on defense as Vikings roll in opener
Dalvin Cook scored a pair of touchdowns in a new-look offense and Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead the defense to a 28-12 victory over Atlanta.
Vikings
Vikings open season with 28-12 victory over Atlanta
The Vikings open the 2019 season against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Get game updates, links to social media and more about the game here.
