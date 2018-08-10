Vikings’ offensive line
Who’s in
LT: Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins, Dieugot Joseph
LG: Tom Compton, Josh Andrews, Cedrick Lang
C: Cornelius Edison, J.P. Quinn
RG: Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett
RT: Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill
Who’s out:
LG: Nick Easton (neck surgery, out for year)
C: Pat Elflein (recovering from offseason ankle surgery, on PUP list)
RG: Mike Remmers (sprained ankle)
