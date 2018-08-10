Vikings’ offensive line

Who’s in

LT: Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins, Dieugot Joseph

LG: Tom Compton, Josh Andrews, Cedrick Lang

C: Cornelius Edison, J.P. Quinn

RG: Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett

RT: Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill

Who’s out:

LG: Nick Easton (neck surgery, out for year)

C: Pat Elflein (recovering from offseason ankle surgery, on PUP list)

RG: Mike Remmers (sprained ankle)