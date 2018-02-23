New Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo became the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia in January 2016, joining Doug Pederson's staff when Sam Bradford was the Eagles' incumbent. DeFilippo was part of the offensive staff that drove the team's decision to trade up for Carson Wentz in the 2016 draft — a decision that ultimately made Bradford expendable when Bridgewater hurt his knee later that year — and DeFilippo spent the 2016 offseason and training camp working with Bradford before the Eagles traded him to Minnesota.

Two years earlier, DeFilippo was the Raiders' quarterbacks coach when the team held the No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft. The Raiders took linebacker Khalil Mack fifth overall but came back to select Derek Carr with the fourth pick of the second round, a day after the Vikings traded back into the first round to take Teddy Bridgewater.

BEN GOESSLING