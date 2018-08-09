EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings say left guard Nick Easton's neck injury has landed him on the injured reserve list, likely ending his season.
Coach Mike Zimmer says Easton has a bulging disc in his neck. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 3.
Easton started 12 games in 2017 and five games the year before, playing both center and guard.
The Vikings may turn to veteran Tom Compton at left guard in Easton's absence. Compton is entering his seventh year in the league, having played for Washington, Atlanta and Chicago.
Easton was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2015 regular season. He will be a free agent next March.
